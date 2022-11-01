Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $14.78 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3,502.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,122 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 230,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $55.78. 54,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

