Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $15.68 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,919 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,436 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $15,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,649 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $739,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 103,641 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.96. 53,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,676. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $146.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.65. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,951,861 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

