Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,466 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 194,677 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 94,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 70,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Intel by 19.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 105,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. HSBC began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

INTC traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $28.19. 1,050,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,078,928. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

