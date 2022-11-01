Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 14,710 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,758 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $2,650,655. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $502.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

