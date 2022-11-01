Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 303,688 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 129.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 537,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,688 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $46,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,120 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.76.

XOM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.00. 350,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,261,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The company has a market cap of $462.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

