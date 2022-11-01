Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.45-$9.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.76 billion-$15.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.73 billion.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $213.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.
ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $410,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $395,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
