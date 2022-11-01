Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.45-$9.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.76 billion-$15.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.73 billion.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $213.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $410,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $395,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

