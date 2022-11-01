Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Short Interest Update

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 46,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immunome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Immunome worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunome Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Immunome stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151. The company has a market cap of $53.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.55. Immunome has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

