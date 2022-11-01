indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,510,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 10,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 16.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $69,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,304.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 18,502 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $147,090.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 669 shares in the company, valued at $5,318.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,239 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

indie Semiconductor stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 124.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

