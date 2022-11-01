Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $101.24

Shares of Infinya Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.24 and last traded at $101.24, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.24.

Infinya Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average is $92.74.

About Infinya

Infinya Ltd, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells writing and printing paper, packaging paper, cardboard and corrugated boards, and recycled paper products in Israel and internationally. The company provides collection, processing, and recycling services for wastepaper, cardboard and plastic waste, and other recyclable materials; and offers cardboard packaging solutions for the agriculture, beverages, display stands, food, cosmetics, pharmaceutics, high-tech automation industries, and plastic products.

