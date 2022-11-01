Infosys (INFY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Infosys (NYSE: INFY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/14/2022 – Infosys had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2022 – Infosys had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2022 – Infosys was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/12/2022 – Infosys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2022 – Infosys was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.
- 9/13/2022 – Infosys was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/2/2022 – Infosys was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Infosys Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 129,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,307,954. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.
