Infosys (INFY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Infosys (NYSE: INFY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/14/2022 – Infosys had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Infosys had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Infosys was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2022 – Infosys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Infosys was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

9/13/2022 – Infosys was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/2/2022 – Infosys was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 129,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,307,954. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Infosys by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,855,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570,026 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Infosys by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,242,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

