Ingersoll Rand (IR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE IR opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2,931.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

