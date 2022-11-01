Ingevity (NGVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Ingevity to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.50 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, analysts expect Ingevity to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.79. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $83.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ingevity from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ingevity by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at $712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,636 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ingevity by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

