Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Short Interest Update

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,700 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 418,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 824,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 12.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 340,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $93.56. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingles Markets has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $102.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.25.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

