Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. On average, analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $108.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.71. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $87.47 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIPR. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Insider Activity at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. State Street Corp increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,124,000 after acquiring an additional 189,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after buying an additional 179,840 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 80.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after buying an additional 58,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,330,000 after buying an additional 38,918 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.