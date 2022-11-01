Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.1% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 67,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.3 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.22. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,077. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33.

