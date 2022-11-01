Insider Buying: Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Insider Purchases 2,600 Shares of Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Tim Scholefield acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £5,980 ($7,225.71).
Tim Scholefield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Tim Scholefield purchased 2,200 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £5,016 ($6,060.90).
Allianz Technology Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
ATT traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 227.50 ($2.75). 807,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,126. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 199.40 ($2.41) and a one year high of GBX 373.50 ($4.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £929.93 million and a PE ratio of 402.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 228.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 229.89.
Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile
Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.
