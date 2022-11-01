Insider Buying: Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Director Acquires 2,908 Shares of Stock

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) Director Michael Jr. Massood purchased 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,759.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,301.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.86. 221,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

