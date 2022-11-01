Insider Buying: Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Insider Buys 4,534 Shares of Stock

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating) insider Alex Vaughan bought 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £1,632.24 ($1,972.26).

Costain Group Price Performance

LON COST traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 35.90 ($0.43). 1,180,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.67. The company has a market cap of £98.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88. Costain Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 32.05 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 61 ($0.74).

Get Costain Group alerts:

About Costain Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.