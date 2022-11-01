Insider Buying: Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Insider Buys 4,534 Shares of Stock

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating) insider Alex Vaughan bought 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £1,632.24 ($1,972.26).
Costain Group Price Performance
LON COST traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 35.90 ($0.43). 1,180,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.67. The company has a market cap of £98.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88. Costain Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 32.05 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 61 ($0.74).
About Costain Group
