Insider Buying: Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Director Purchases 57,839 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) Director Skender Fani purchased 57,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $47,427.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $47,427.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Skender Fani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Skender Fani purchased 101 shares of Jupiter Wellness stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $83.83.

NASDAQ:JUPW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. 108,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,317. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

Jupiter Wellness ( NASDAQ:JUPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Jupiter Wellness had a negative net margin of 438.51% and a negative return on equity of 152.31%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

