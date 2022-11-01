Insider Selling: Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP Sells 1,971 Shares of Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) VP Donald M. Underwood sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $48,151.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,992.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dril-Quip Trading Down 2.0 %

DRQ stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,533. The firm has a market cap of $826.97 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.18. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.93 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 130.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 54,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,865 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at about $2,654,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

