Insider Selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

