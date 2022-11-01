Insider Selling: Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $329,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,103.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Lakeland Financial Trading Down 0.5 %
LKFN stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.22. 1,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,333. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $64.05 and a 12 month high of $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.48.
Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.20%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LKFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
About Lakeland Financial
Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.
