Insider Selling: Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $329,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,103.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

LKFN stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.22. 1,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,333. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $64.05 and a 12 month high of $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.48.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.20%.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 25,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

