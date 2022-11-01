Insider Selling: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Insider Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.76. 11,076,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,854,844. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 213,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after buying an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after buying an additional 17,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.