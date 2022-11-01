Insider Selling: Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells 73,408 Shares of Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 73,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $1,418,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 823,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,794.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lee Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Lee Rosenthal sold 29,748 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $583,358.28.

On Monday, August 15th, Lee Rosenthal sold 64,519 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,309,735.70.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

FNA traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $19.97. 138,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,577. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -45.39. Paragon 28, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Paragon 28 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

