Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Sells 8,805 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) CEO Evan Loh sold 8,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $30,553.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,911.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Evan Loh sold 44,519 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $118,420.54.

PRTK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 191,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,898. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $193.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. Analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,448,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 141,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

