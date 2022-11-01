Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 95,000 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Mott sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $2,239,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ TMCI traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.46. 232,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04 and a beta of -0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $25.02.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.71 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,740,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 872,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 493,351 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 723,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 328,544 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

TMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

