Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 95,000 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Mott sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $2,239,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ TMCI traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.46. 232,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04 and a beta of -0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $25.02.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.71 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
