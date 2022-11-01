Insider Selling: UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) CEO Sells 1,567 Shares of Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UniFirst Stock Performance

UNF traded up $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.78. The stock had a trading volume of 63,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,570. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.93. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $214.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.16.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in UniFirst by 7.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

