Insider Selling: UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) CFO Sells 1,233 Shares of Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE UNF traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $186.78. 63,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,570. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $214.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.93.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in UniFirst by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in UniFirst by 7.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

