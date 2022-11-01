Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Insight Enterprises has set its FY22 guidance at $8.55-8.75 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $8.55-$8.75 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $94.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.80. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 45,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $4,182,586.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,352,638 shares in the company, valued at $403,620,121.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 45,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $4,182,586.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,352,638 shares in the company, valued at $403,620,121.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,644 in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,275.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

