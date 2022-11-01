Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 197.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INSM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. 1,476,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,813. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. Insmed has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.09. Insmed had a negative net margin of 179.37% and a negative return on equity of 319.03%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $6,035,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

