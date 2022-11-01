Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NSP stock opened at $118.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. Insperity has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.08 and its 200-day moving average is $104.05.

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $177,462.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $177,462.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,643 shares of company stock valued at $6,961,572 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

