International Paper Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for International Paper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

IP stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 732,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after buying an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in International Paper by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

