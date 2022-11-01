Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,276. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.73.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $516,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after acquiring an additional 150,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

