InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 18.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 15.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance
InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.24%.
About InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.
See Also
