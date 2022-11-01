Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$8.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71.
Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 180 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.
