Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $139.32. 105,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,262. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.