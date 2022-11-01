Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.97. 1,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,461. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $26.21.

