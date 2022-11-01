Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Newmont (NEM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Newmont (NYSE: NEM) recently:

10/27/2022 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital to $58.00.

10/27/2022 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $48.00.

10/13/2022 – Newmont had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$79.00 to C$80.00.

10/12/2022 – Newmont is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Newmont was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

9/16/2022 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $71.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Newmont is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2022 – Newmont was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 203,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,195. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,336,337,000 after purchasing an additional 703,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,316,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after purchasing an additional 270,396 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,957 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,739,000 after purchasing an additional 260,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

