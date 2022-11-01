Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 1st (ABMD, AVA, AVT, BTI, IPGP, KDP, SGA, VRNS)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 1st:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

