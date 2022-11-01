Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 1st (ABMD, AVA, AVT, BTI, IPGP, KDP, SGA, VRNS)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 1st:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

