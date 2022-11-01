Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,030 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 107% compared to the average daily volume of 3,881 call options.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Up 0.8 %

SDOW stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $44.05.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDOW. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,944,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 141.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 45,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 26,916 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the third quarter valued at about $304,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

