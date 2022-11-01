Investors Purchase High Volume of Redwood Trust Call Options (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 7,464 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 430% compared to the typical volume of 1,408 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,038,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 976,831 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 882,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 801,327 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 701,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,440. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Redwood Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RWT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

