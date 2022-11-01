IOST (IOST) Price Reaches $0.0113 on Top Exchanges

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. IOST has a total market cap of $209.17 million and $8.66 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOST has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOST Coin Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

