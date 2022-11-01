IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

IperionX Stock Performance

IPX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. IperionX has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95.

Get IperionX alerts:

IperionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

Receive News & Ratings for IperionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IperionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.