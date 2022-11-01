IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
IperionX Stock Performance
IPX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. IperionX has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95.
IperionX Company Profile
