IPVERSE Price Down 64.1% Over Last Week (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 64.1% against the US dollar. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and $25,935.00 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,509.76 or 0.31696938 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012379 BTC.

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

