Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) is Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Iron Mountain comprises 2.1% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after acquiring an additional 526,994 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,541,000 after purchasing an additional 449,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 522.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 435,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,684 shares of company stock worth $967,361 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 34,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,494. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

