iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,119 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IBB traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $129.84. 145,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,461. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day moving average is $120.75. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $164.83.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.