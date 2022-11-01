iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,069,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 55.6% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $128.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.76. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $164.83.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

