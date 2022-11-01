iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.83 and last traded at $37.20. 319,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 230,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOM. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.