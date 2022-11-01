iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Reduced by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.3% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IUSB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,656. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.