iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,561 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.75. The company had a trading volume of 131,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,074. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.71. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

